Mask Beez stitch community together through pandemic

As the pandemic continues in Wisconsin, locals are extending a helping hand to others in the community.

This includes people stepping up to provide PPE or personal protective equipment for hospitals in need.

For many people that are a little stressed out right now it's good to keep busy. Some busy bees in Eau Claire pulled out their sewing machines and got to work, providing much needed face masks for the community.

This has been nothing short of so inspiring,” said Natalie Hanson who is leading the effort locally. Hanson put out a call for action on a Facebook page, “Mask Beez” that now has more than 1,000 members. "We are here to provide these homemade face masks if they can be at all useful,” Hanson added.

The bees have been busy sewing thousands of masks after Natalie organized the group when the pandemic started to escalate locally. "My husband was leaving for work, he is a physician at Sacred Heart Hospital and I asked him, what can I do for you today?” she said. “I thought he might like a nice dinner when he came home and he looked in my eyes and said find a way to start making masks."

That's just what she did, stitching the community together during tough times. "We are all at home so we've got moms, kids and elders and people are joining up to do this together,” Hanson said.

H.S.H.S Hospitals and Marshfield Clinic Health Systems are accepting donations of face masks to use in their hospitals. "Where and how we use these cloth face masks will be carefully under the direction of our infections control specialists who will adhere to any CDC guidelines," said Laura Baalrud, the director of Community Health at H.S.H.S.

"My sincerest wish would be that none of these masks have to be used in healthcare settings by our front line doctors, nurses, healthcare providers,” Hanson added. “They deserve FDA approved top quality protection.” But as the supply dwindles, the mask beez are prepared. They have a pattern the hospitals are asking everyone to use to make an all cloth masks. They have posted a tutorial video to help sewers and they ask everyone to just use leftover materials you already have at home. "We don't want anybody going out searching for any type of materials right now,” Hanson said.

You can drop off completed masks at Festival Foods in Eau Claire and Family Fare in Chippewa Falls in brand new bins donated by Boxx sanitation, then Huebsch laundering will clean them before distributing them to the hospitals. "This doesn't surprise us in the least that when we are in a moment of crisis, that people really step forward and we appreciate it so much,” Baalrud said.

For now, the supply is sufficient but if a surge comes, the mask bees will fly in to help. “This is an energized group of people, who have expertise, who take action and who are willing to serve their community,” Hanson said.

To see the tutorial to make cloth face masks click here.

To visit and join and Mask Beez Facebook page click here.

To donate cloth masks, DO NOT visit the hospitals.

Donate to H.S.H.S visit a drop box at any of the locations listed below:

Festival Foods: 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire

Festival Foods: 3007 Mall Dr., Eau Claire

Festival Foods: 2615 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire

Family Fare: 212 E. Bay St., Chippewa Falls

Family Fare: 17158 County Highway J, Chippewa Falls

If you know of a business or organization that is able to donate any masks, gloves, gowns, face shields or goggles in any quantity, please contact Karen Piel at MCHS Foundation: piel.karen@marshfieldclinic.org or (715) 389-3868.

