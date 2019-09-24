Massachusetts temporarily banning sale of vaping products

Updated: Tue 2:58 PM, Sep 24, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts is declaring a public health emergency and ordering a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's order Tuesday appears to be the first of its kind in the nation. The ban must be approved by a health council that is nearly certain to do so.

His announcement comes amid growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including deaths.

The administration said that as of Tuesday, 61 cases of potential cases of lung disease related to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping in Massachusetts have been reported to the state.

Three confirmed cases and two probable Massachusetts cases of vaping-associated pulmonary disease have already been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

