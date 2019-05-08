Massive gun cache seized from home in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

Updated: Wed 8:52 PM, May 08, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN) – Authorities seized more than 1,000 weapons from a home in a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday.

Authorities seized more than 1,000 weapons from a Los Angeles home Wednesday. (Source: KABC/CNN)

Los Angeles Police Department officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at the home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood after getting a tip that someone was manufacturing and selling weapons there.

The ATF didn’t provide many details, but said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation with the LAPD.

Aerial video showed authorities sorting and documenting the massive cache of weapons. It appeared to include rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Both agencies are continuing the investigation.

Holmby Hills is a small, wealthy neighborhood perhaps best known as the home of the Playboy Mansion.

Copyright 2019 KABC via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
