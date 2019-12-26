Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

The late afternoon sun filters through a grove of redwood trees at the Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, Calif., Tuesday March 25, 2008. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
(AP) – Authorities say a huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve.

Officials say the 28-year-old man from Minnesota died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco, which is famous for its towering trees.

The man was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and died at the scene.

The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks.

A park spokesman called it a “very rare and isolated event."

