Matthew McConaughey delivers 110K face masks to hospitals in rural Texas

(Gray News) – Matthew McConaughey and his wife are staying busy during the pandemic.
The actor is out delivering personal protective equipment to rural Texas hospitals, according to a post on his Facebook page.
“Thanks to facebook.com/Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get ‘em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” McConaughey said.
Thanks to facebook.com/Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across TexasPosted by Matthew McConaughey on Thursday, May 21, 2020
The actor’s been taking on a variety of roles lately.
Last week, McConaughey gave a commencement address for the Class of 2020 on “Good Morning America."
More than a dozen smiling senior citizens played along in their own rooms in the video.