May the Fourth be with you this Saturday

Updated: Fri 3:51 PM, May 03, 2019

(Gray News) –

Sure, some parts of the country are drinking mint juleps Saturday, but others of you are bellying up to the bar at Chalmun’s Cantina on Mos Eisley to hang out with your fellow smugglers because it’s May the Fourth - Star Wars Day!


Although George Lucas re-edited the movies when they were re-released to have Greedo shoot at Han Solo in the cantina about the same time, fans know. Han Solo was a smuggler on the run. He shot first – goes better with his character.


If the first part of this story doesn’t make sense to you, check out Wookieepedia, a wiki site that explains the Star Wars universe.


Or, you could buy the movies and binge watch them all weekend, and there are various schools of thought on what order you should watch them.


So you’re in the know, May the Fourth is a play on “May the Force be with you.”


But no matter what drink you choose at that cantina as you look for transport, raise a glass in honor of Peter Mayhew. The 7’3” actor who played Chewbacca in four Star Wars films: “A New Hope," “The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Return of the Jedi” and 2015′s “The Force Awakens,” died at age 74 on Tuesday.


Then, watch the trailer for the new movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" - which will be the last in the series. (“Solo” and “Rogue One” are outside the main story line, but totally worth watching.)


