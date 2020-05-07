Mayo Clinic receives grant to expand telemedicine during COVID-19 pandemic

Mayo Clinic is one of 13 hospital systems to receive funding to expand telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayo Clinic received $1 million in funding from the FCC to continue providing virtual care to patients in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

SiInce the COVID-19 pandemic begun, 20% of visits at the hospital system have been conducted virtually according to Sue Cullinan M.D., an emergency medicine physician with Mayo Clinic.

Cullinan says because of the coronavirus pandemic, some patients have delayed coming in to get care which has had adverse effects. Telehealth will allow patients to consult with their healthcare providers without stepping foot into a medical facility, easing some anxiety about seeking care in the pandemic.

"I am amazed at how many physicians are using it and liking it and i am impressed at how virtual and adaptive they have been," Cullinan says. "We still have face to face visits but i think this is a great opportunity."

If a healthcare provider notices something concerning during a telehealth appointment, the patient would be encouraged to come in and seek in-person care.

Cullinan says incorporating telemedicine has been a long term goal for the hospital but the COVID-19 pandemic has cause it to become essential sooner than they anticipated, however she expects telemedicine is here to stay.

"We plan on continuing with this and with this funding and the grant this gives us the opportunity to spread it even more so," Cullinan says.