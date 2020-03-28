Mayo Clinic Health System to us virtual visits

Mayo Clinic Health System's are doing all they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. If a visit can safely be deferred eight or more weeks without negatively affecting a patient's health, the appointment may be rescheduled or may be converted to a telephone or virtual consult.

While Mayo Clinic Health System has postponed elective surgeries, procedures and office visits to ensure the safest possible environment for patients and staff, they still continue to meet with their patients who have acute care needs, such as illnesses, injuries or required monitoring.