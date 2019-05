Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare has notified the state that a limited reduction in their workforce will be occurring at their 700 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI, location.

An unknown number of workers will be affected.

The first separation will occur on July 1, 2019.

Mayo says the behavioral health residences, neonatal nurse practitioners, nursing supervisor positions, administrator of operations, and vice-chair of administrations will be impacted.