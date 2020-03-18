Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire is now offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

Patients must call their Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic to determine if they meet the criteria for a test. If a patient is pre-screened, they will be directed to the drive-thru location and then tested. The tests will be sent to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Senior Communications Specialist Kristin Everett says tests will not be offered to those who have not been pre-screened over the phone. People are also asked not to show up to a testing site without being pre-screened.