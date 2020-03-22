Mayo Clinic Health System Update on COVID-19

Latest Updates from Mayo Clinic Health System

• To protect our patients and staff, hospitalized patients will no longer be permitted to have visitors. Compassionate exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances. All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry; those who screen positive for respiratory illness will be prohibited from visiting. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed. More information on Mayo Clinic Health System website.

• Effective Monday, we ask that patients no longer use the Family Health Clinic entrance. Patients are asked to enter the clinic through the main doors (east side) only. This allows more effective screening of all visitors and patients before entering our facility.

• Drive-Thru testing continues today. Daily hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Screening process is the same as all patients must be pre-screened by telephone ahead of time and then referred to the site if warranted.

• We continue to monitor closely overall community numbers with help from Public Health.

