Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic deferring elective care

Statement from Dr. Amy Williams, Dean of the Practice, Mayo Clinic:

“Mayo Clinic continues to actively monitor all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The safety of our patients, staff and community remains our highest priority.

As part of Mayo Clinic’s response, we have carefully evaluated the readiness of our facilities, personnel, capacity and supply availability, and assessed community transmission within our regions.

Based on this review, Mayo Clinic will defer all elective care that can be deferred for eight or more weeks. This will include both elective surgeries, procedures and office visits. Semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings. This deferment will be effective March 23 at all Mayo Clinic locations nationwide, including Mayo Clinic Health System.

This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist in Mayo Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff working in impacted areas will be redeployed where needed most.

We will be reaching out to patients to update them if changes to their appointments are needed.”

https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-deferring-elective-care/

For Mayo Clinic Health System updates on COVID-19 please visit: https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19

