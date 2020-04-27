Mayo Clinic Health System announces additional visitor restrictions

Mayo Clinic Health System is currently reviewing appointments and surgical cases that were deferred due to COVID-19 and will contact patients to reschedule those that cannot be delayed without impact to our patients' health and well-being. Appointments and surgical cases are being considered on a case-by-case basis.

As Mayo Clinic Health System moves forward with this, we also continue to keep in mind the ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus. To protect our patients and staff, Mayo Clinic Health System is asking that no visitors will be permitted in either the hospital or clinic in all of our facilities in Southwest Wisconsin.

Compassionate exceptions to this rule include:

· Hospital: will be case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances in the hospital.

· Clinic: Parent bringing a child to an appointment or in instances where an adult may have special needs (physical or cognitive) and requires assistance.

All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry; those who screen positive for respiratory illness will be prohibited from visiting. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.

These visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phone, text, social media or video chats.

We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. Our mission is to care for you and your family members.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, the needs of our patients come first. We are committed to meet your needs throughout the current situation and beyond. Partner with us to stay safe, healthy and informed.