Mayo Clinic Health System announces new visitor policy in response to COVID-19

Mayo Clinic Health System continues monitoring this ever changing situation, and we’re prepared and ready to serve your needs due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus.

With that in mind, Mayo Clinic Health System is putting new visitor restrictions in place for our facilities in southwest Wisconsin including hospital locations in La Crosse and Sparta. Effective March 15, 2020, patients will be restricted to one visitor during their time in our facility.

Patients will be asked who their “designated visitor” will be. For patient and staff safety, we ask all others wishing to visit loved ones use other methods to connect with patients including:

• Phone conversations

• Face-time

• Skype

Exceptions might be made for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, and patients who have language barriers. This policy will remain in place until further notice. Visitors who are ill should not come to visit patients.

Hospital visiting hours are from 6:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Please note that all visitors will need to be screened at an entry point before 7 p.m. in order to enter the hospital. All visitors will need to leave the hospital by 9 p.m.

We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff.

Here is some other important information about receiving health care in the upcoming weeks:

What To Do

If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your local health care provider. Your provider or a nurse will direct you to our dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to one of our local testing sites.

What NOT To Do

We’re committed to everyone’s safety. This virus spreads rapidly. Help us minimize potential exposure to other patients by not coming into a clinic or hospital to be tested. Please call your local provider first to find out how to be evaluated.

Patient Resources

Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or wish to visit someone in the hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

As we address this new virus, together, remember to take steps to keep yourself healthy—wash your hands, avoid touching your face, distance yourself from others, and practice appropriate self-care, including staying home when you are sick. We also recommend you have a personal care plan in place in the event you or a family member is directly impacted by the virus.

Our mission is to care for you and your family members. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the needs of our patients come first. We are committed to meet your needs throughout the current situation and beyond. Partner with us to stay safe, healthy and informed.

