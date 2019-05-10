Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates its nurses

This week is National Nurses Appreciation Week.

A time to acknowledge to work of dedicated nurses, nursing assistants and CNAs.

Goodie Jobe has been a Registered Nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare for the past three years.

"It all kind of started when we had our first son, he was born 16 years ago. He has down syndrome, so I stayed home for 12 years with him and when it was time for me to go back to work I wanted to do something meaningful cause the nurses were awesome with him," said Jobe.

Friday a celebration in La Crosse honored more than 1,200 nurses across the entire Mayo Clinic System.

"I just love my co-workers. I know I can depend on them, if I need help with anything I hardly have to ask they just can tell I need help. They're always there for me," said Jobe.

Nurses can come from different backgrounds, countries or ages.

But they all have similar traits that help them thrive in the profession.

"To be a great nurse I think it's really, it's being compassionate, it's having empathy. It's being there to serve our patients and to help them work through the difficulties of the health issues that they're having at this point," said Emergency and Observation Nurse Manager Paul Albrecht.

But the job also requires much more.

"Nurses do a lot of things that we don't see as it relates to things that aren't really glamorous. And that could be the documentation that they're doing constantly, working on supplies, they're working on lots of committees really to help improve our organization," said Mayo Clinic Health System Chief Nursing Officer Jason Fratzke.

For Jobe, who moved to the U.S. from Norway more than 20 years ago, the most rewarding part of the job is watching her patients walk out of the hospital in better shape than when they arrived.

The hardest part is when they can't.

"Most people might not realize how emotionally involved nurses do get with their patients. You know you don't clock out and stop thinking about some patients, they kind of stick with you," she said.