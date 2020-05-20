Mayo Clinic Health System donates diapers to pandemic affected families

Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System Arcadia Clinic see first-hand how tough the pandemic has been on many families in Trempealeau County. That is especially true for those just beginning a new journey with a new child.

“I began seeing a large number of my patients being placed on furlough, laid off, or had their work hours reduced,” Mary A. Green MSN, certified nurse midwife at Mayo Clinic Health System in Arcadia describes. “I was already seeing the looks of distress on my patients’ faces including those who don’t qualify for many relief measures or programs. We started having some weekly community needs meetings with my fellow Mayo Clinic Health System staff and community members to see what we could do to help.”

One of the needs we felt the Arcadia community did not have a resource for was diapers. In a short amount of time, the group organized enough donated funds to purchase 3,684 diapers and 36 packages of wipes.

“I’m always inspired by the continued dedication of the Arcadia staff in serving their patients and the joy they take when providing care,” adds Ben Crenshaw, operations manager, Mayo Clinic Health System in Arcadia.

“We decided to just spread the word by mouth amongst the clinic employees and then purchase diapers for distribution through the food pantry. That helped ups to maintain social distancing and precautions instead of everyone going to stores and purchasing diapers,” Green explains.

The diapers will be donated to the Trempealeau County Food Pantry to disperse to families in need of those items.

