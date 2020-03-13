Mayo Clinic Health System enacts visitor restrictions

Mayo Clinic Health System is putting new visitor restrictions in place in northwest Wisconsin.

Effective March 13, 2020, visitors will be restricted to one visitor per person. Exceptions to this include two visitors for end-of-life patients, pediatric patients, and patients who have language barriers.

This policy will remain in place until further notice.

Visitors who are ill should not come to visit patients.

Family members are encouraged to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phones or other devices.

Here is some other important information about receiving health care in the upcoming weeks:

What To Do

If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your local health care provider. Your provider or a nurse will direct you to our dedicated COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to one of our local testing sites.

What NOT To Do

This virus spreads rapidly. Help minimize potential exposure to other patients by not coming into a clinic or hospital to be tested. Please call your local provider first to find out how to be evaluated.