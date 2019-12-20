Mayo Clinic Health System of La Crosse partnering with Salvation Army to fund mental health program

A local hospital and the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise money for a mental health program.

On Saturday, December 21st, Mayo Clinic Health System will match up to $15,000 raised at all red kettle sites throughout La Crosse County.

This is the second year Mayo and the Salvation Army have partnered together.

Last year's match day raised $48,000, which funded the mental health program at Salvation Army for an entire year.

"We know that access to mental health services is critically important, so we have asked that our donation and all donations made on December 21st be put towards the Salvation Army's mental health program at the La Crosse emergency shelter," said Teri Wildt, director of community engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The funds provide a psychiatrist on-site at the emergency shelter.

Mayo Clinic employees and families will be volunteering and ringing bells on Saturday to help raise money.