Mayo Clinic Health System receives large donation of masks from local business

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse received 1,000 N95 Masks from a local business wishing to remain anonymous.

The donation came after a federal government request was made to assist medical facilities with supplies.

Mayo says the N95 mask is used to protect against harmful airborne particles in more critical situations.

Most patients will still be asked to use regular surgical masks.

The health system says the donation is already being put to use.

"They'll put right into our order. I mean, obviously we are going to need these. We are currently using them in particular situations," said Paul Molling, a Mayo Clinic physician. "There is a national shortage. The government has already reached out to national manufacturers and manufacturers [are] reaching back to the government and saying, 'how do we expedite increased production of these?'"

Mayo says it's received a number of donations from other local organizations and construction companies as well.