Mayo Clinic Health System to resume elective procedures

Since March, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and La Crosse deferred all elective care because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision was initially based on projects and potential needs for ICU beds and ventilators.

But Friday, Mayo announced a change.

The health system says in-person visits and elective procedures in Eau Claire and La Crosse will resume.

The decision was made after projections of COVID-19 needs in the area flattened.

Mayo says it will perform procedures deemed the most critical first, but also does have the capacity to more elective-type procedures.

Despite taking a step back towards normalcy, Mayo says there are still many precautions in place.

"Mayo Clinic has in place numerous safety measures. Again we have robust screening processes, universal masking of all individuals on the premises, as well an enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff, and waiting spaces. We welcome those patients back to our environment and truly feel that with these enhanced safety measures in place we can address those needs very effectively," said Regional Chair of Administration Jason Craig.

WEAU did also reach out to Marshfield Clinic and HSHS Sacred Heart.

HSHS says it never stopped urgent procedures, and beginning next week it will begin more elective surgical procedures.

Marshfield Clinic says it's in the process of working on a plan.