Mayo Clinic Health Systems receives N95 mask donation from local business

Mayo Clinic Health System has received a number of donations from local organizations and construction companies after a federal government request to assist medical facilities with supplies during this pandemic. One organization donated 1,000 N95 masks that are also used by other industries outside of healthcare.

The N95 mask is used to protect against potentially harmful airborne particles and are currently being used only in certain medical procedures. Current CDC guidelines state protection with face masks is enough to prevent COVID-19 when there is risk of exposure.

“Whenever a request is made, we’ve always seen a tremendous amount of support from our community. The offers of assistance have come in many forms,” said Paul Molling, D.O., physician chair for primary care. “We are very grateful for all the donations and messages of support and appreciation that we have received during this pandemic.”