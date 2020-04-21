Mayo Clinic announces Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival cancelled

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse have announced the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The 8th annual festival was scheduled for Saturday, June 20 at Copeland Park.

“Everyone's safety is of utmost importance to us,” said Heidi Odegaard, Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival event coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System “Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club expresses our appreciation to those who planned to paddle, volunteer, or donate in support of young people and breast cancer survivors in the community. Your efforts and ongoing support do not go unnoticed.”

The festival will begin refunding team registration fees to team members who made payments.