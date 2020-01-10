Mayo Clinic donates $15,000 to Salvation Army mental health programs

A local hospital and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help fund mental health programs.

Friday morning, Mayo Clinic Health System of La Crosse presented the Salvation Army with a check for $15,000.

On Dec. 21, Mayo held a match day for the Red Kettle Campaign.

The money will be used exclusively to continue funding a psychiatrist and Viterbo master-level counselors for Salvation Army clients.

The Salvation Army says it's thankful for Mayo and the community.

"It's a pleasure to accept this gift from the Mayo Health System and then also encourage the community to step-up-- and the way the community stepped up behind this mental health initiative is an indicator that we're headed in the right direction," said Major Jeff Richardson of the Salvation Army. "The community said here's $24,000 in addition to the $15,000 that Mayo made available."

A total of $39,000 was raised.

The Salvation Army says building trust with its clients and working through the trauma many of them suffer from is important.