Mayo Clinic emergency dept. staff sharpen skills with training

Mayo Clinic Health System says it has Eau Claire's only level two adult trauma center.

Tuesday, members of the staff got the chance to sharpen their skills.

A training session was held to allow the emergency department to practice everything from applying a splint and using a fiberoptic scope to looking into the airway and using an ultrasound to look at the heart.

Mayo officials say the training is a way for staff to understand all the tools of their trade.

"In emergency medicine, we frequently have to do procedures, we have to do them under stress and we may not doing that frequently. Some procedures we do all the time like, laceration repair. But, an emergency airway or removing a foreign body, we may do once in awhile. So we need to keep ourselves familiar with using the equipment," said Dr. Robert Tillotson with Mayo Clinic Health System.

Two sessions of training were scheduled with close to 30 staff members in each session.