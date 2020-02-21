Mayo Clinic introduces new infant safety technology

A new technology at Mayo Clinic will help with newborn safety.

Mayo Clinic introduced a newborn foot scanner that will not only give mothers a keepsake, but also help police identify missing children. The CertaScan foot scanner will be used to create an image of the newborn’s foot, which is as unique as a fingerprint. This was offered on paper, but is now digitally available. When something happens to a child or they go missing, the scans can be used to identify the child. Parents and, if needed, police, are given a secure password to access their newborn’s footprint.

“We’re excited! We’re excited that it provides the extra souvenir that they like and a digital something that can last long term instead of paper and ink and also again that added layer of security that gives them peace of mind for their kids in the future,” says Shawn Kowalsky, nurse manager of the Family Birth Center.

Mayo Clinic Health System is the only hospital in Northwest Wisconsin to offer this technology.