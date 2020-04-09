Mayo Clinic makes changes to clinical operations in response to COVID-19

As part of Mayo Clinic Health System's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, select clinics are switching to virtual-only visits during COVID-19 pandemic

Select clinics and services in Northwest Wisconsin will switch to phone and video visits only until further notice, effective Monday, April 13.

During a video visit, patients can connect with their providers using Patient Online Services and communication software that protects patient privacy.

These adjustments reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure as much as possible for patients who require outpatient clinical care. By transitioning care to a virtual presence, patients no longer need to leave their homes to receive routine or same-day care from their health care providers.

These changes also will help ensure staff and resources can be deployed where needed most during the pandemic.

Mayo Clinic Health System clinics or departments switching to phone and video visits only are:

• Chetek

For an appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Northland in Chetek, 220 Douglas St., in Chetek, Wisconsin, call 715-537-6747.

• Elmwood

For an appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Elmwood, 236 E. Springer Ave., in Elmwood, Wisconsin, call 715-233-7777.

• Glenwood City

For an appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St., in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, call 715-233-7777.

• Menomonie Behavioral Health

This change affects Behavioral Health visits only. All other medical specialties will not change at this time. For a Behavioral Health appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, call 715-233-7891.

• Mondovi

For an appointment at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St., in Mondovi, Wisconsin, call 715-926-4858.

As Mayo Clinic Health System continues to maximize preparedness and plan resources for the COVID-19 pandemic response, a temporary change also has been made to the Maternity Care program.

Effective Monday, April 6, women who were planning to deliver at Mayo Clinic Health System ― Northland in Barron or Mayo Clinic Health System ― Red Cedar in Menomonie will now go to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for delivery. Women are being notified of this change, which will remain in effect until further notice.

If a woman is unsure if she can make it to Eau Claire, she should go to the nearest emergency department. While this change may cause frustration or inconvenience, it will ensure that Mayo Clinic Health System can maintain the staffing needed to provide safe and effective care.

Mayo Clinic Health System encourages women to call the Family Birth Center at 715-838-3135 with concerns or signs of labor before coming to any clinic or hospital. When they call, they will be triaged to the right setting of care based on their symptoms and medical need. In the event of a medical emergency, patients should always call 911.

