Mayo Clinic mistakenly sends hundreds of furlough notifications to employees

As part of our financial stabilization efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors and managers at Mayo Clinic have been informing affected staff about the timing and duration of furloughs and reduced work hour schedules. Approximately 30,000 staff from across all Mayo locations will be affected by a reduced hour schedule or some type of furlough.

As part of this process, after the conversations with supervisors, Human Resources began sending confirmation notifications to those staff. After 5,400 letters were sent out, we realized that some contained errors and stopped distribution, so we could review the situation. In the end, of those 5,400, 302 should not have been sent, some due to errors, and others due to changes in work plans. We sent personal apology notes to those who received the notification by mistake and have enhanced our process for remaining notifications.

The furloughs are one part of Mayo Clinic’s financial stabilization strategy, which also includes broad expense reduction efforts and using Mayo Clinic’s reserves to focus on the needs of our patients and staff. As we move through these difficult times, our priority is the safety and care of our patients and staff. We are prepared to serve patients whose needs cannot be deferred or delayed without risk to their well-being.