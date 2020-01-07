Mayo Health Clinic donates $75,000 towards new Boys and Girls Club facility

A new Boys and Girls Club got a significant donation from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Mayo Clinic Health System donated $75,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse for its new Holmen facility.

Mayo and the club have a history of working together--the two collaborate to provide full-time behavioral health specialists at two of the locations in La Crosse.

The new club in Holmen is closer to reaching its fundraising goal with this donation.

"We're at $2.5 million of a $3.5 million goal, so with this gift from Mayo Clinic Health System it puts us at about a million dollar mark that we need to have raised in about the next 30 days or so," said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

Construction on the Holmen facility is slated to begin in early February.

Then the expansion will break ground, weather permitting, in April with the goal of construction completed and doors opening by Sept. 1.