Mayo designates local facility as a respiratory clinic

One area health care system is moving things around to continue to reduce the risk of infection for all patients and staff.

Mayo announced that its Holmen facility is now a designated respiratory clinic for patients with appointments.

The building is normally used for Family Medicine, but now those patients will be seen via a phone call, virtually, or at the Onalaska site.

Administrators say the outpatient clinic is for those who need to be seen in-person, but do not require a trip to the hospital.

"The theory behind it is we're able to care for folks that have a respiratory condition whether they're COVID positive, negative, or not and keep them segregated and away from our other patient populations," said Brad Weber, a Mayo operations administrator of primary care.

The clinic was arranged in 3-4 days to meet the need, something staff members say would normally take months.

Those who think they might need to be seen should call ahead--do not just show up at the clinic.