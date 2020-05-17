Mayor of La Crosse declares May 17th-23rd as National Public Works Week

WHEREAS, public works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of the City of La Crosse; and

WHEREAS, these infrastructure, facilities and services could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of public works professionals, who are engineers, managers and employees at all levels of government and the private sector, who are responsible

for rebuilding, improving and protecting our nation’s transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens; and

WHEREAS, it is in the public interest for the citizens, civic leaders and children in the City of La Crosse to gain knowledge of and to maintain a progressive interest and understanding of the importance of public works and public works programs in their respective communities; and

WHEREAS, the year 2020 marks the 60th annual National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works Association/Canadian Public Works Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, TIM KABAT, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF LA CROSSE, do hereby designate the week May 17 – 23, 2020 as National Public Works Week and urge all citizens

to join with representatives of the American Public Works Association/Canadian Public Works Association and government agencies in activities, events and ceremonies designed

to pay tribute to our public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety,

and quality of life.