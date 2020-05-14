Mayor of Onalaska makes proclamation regarding COVID-19

As mayor of the City of Onalaska, I do hereby proclaim and order as follows:

Playgrounds. Parks and Recreation:

The City of Onalaska shall reopen City Playgrounds to the public effective immediately. The City of Onalaska Park and Recreation Department shall develop appropriate guidance and safety measures to begin opening rentals for outdoor Park Facilities as soon as safely possible.

The City of Onalaska Park and Recreation Department shall develop appropriate guidelines and safety measures to begin taking reservations for the Onalaska Omni Center for private events as soon as safely possible. Such dates for opening shall be communicated through email, Facebook and Press Releases.

City Buildings:

The City of Onalaska is currently open for business by means of drop box, phone or email. The City of Onalaska will reopen City Buildings when it is safe to resume operations for both citizens and City employees in consideration of CDC and County guidelines. The City of Onalaska shall develop appropriate guidelines and safety measures to begin reopening the City to the public in a phased approach. Such dates for opening shall be communicated through email, Facebook and Press Releases