May's Floral hands out poinsettias to local seniors

Aside from Christmas trees, poinsettias are perhaps the most recognizable plants of the holiday season.

Thursday is National Poinsettia Day and May’s Floral in Eau Claire is celebrating by handing out hundreds of plants.

Thanks to donations from local businesses they are giving away 500 poinsettias at nearly 40 nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the Chippewa Valley. "A lot of these people don't see anybody for the holidays and this is as close as they get to a holiday memory and they are always so shocked first and then it hits home for them, brings back a couple of memories and they are so thankful,” said Angie Reit, the manager at May’s Floral.

National Poinsettia Day is celebrated each year on December 12. May's floral has participated in the celebration for several years. They are teaming up with Erv Smith Services, iHeart Media, Sterling Water Culligan, Jaenke Concrete and Excavating Woods and Water Reality.

