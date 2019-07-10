Mazda recalls over 262K vehicles to fix engine stall problem

The company says in government documents posted Wednesday that drivers won't get any warning before the engine stalls. / Source: MGN Image
By  | 
Updated: Wed 8:19 AM, Jul 10, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. to fix a software problem that could cause the engines to stall unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain Mazda6 midsize sedans and CX-5 SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model years. Also included are Mazda3 small cars from 2019.

You can enter your VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website to see if it's affected.

Mazda traced the problem to a software error in the computer that controls the valves as part of the vehicles' fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology.

The company says in government documents posted Wednesday that drivers won't get any warning before the engine stalls.

Mazda says no crashes or injuries have been reported because of the problem.

Dealers will reprogram the software at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start before Aug. 26.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus