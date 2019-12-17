McConnell: No new impeachment witnesses for Trump’s trial

Updated: Tue 10:32 AM, Dec 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the Democratic push for fresh impeachment testimony against President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

He’s also appealing to Democrats to “turn back from the cliff" of Wednesday’s expected House impeachment vote.

McConnell’s remarks on Tuesday effectively slap the door shut on a proposal from the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for additional witnesses at next month’s expected Senate trial.

Democrats accuse Trump of betraying the nation by abusing his office and of blocking lawmakers’ efforts to investigate his actions.

Trump denies those charges, dismissing the whole affair as a scam and a witch hunt.

