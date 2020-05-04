McDonalds gives free "thank you" meals to front line workers

A restaurant is showing local front line workers it's lovin' the effort they're putting into the community.

McDonald's wanted to show its support by offering first responders and healthcare workers a free 'thank you meal'.

The thank you meals run until Tuesday.

In the Chippewa Valley, more than 4,500 meals have been given out in 12 days.

Marketing Manager Kayla Mullen says this is a small way to give back to first responders.

"We won't be able to serve the communities that we're in without these frontline workers. so it's a really small token of appreciation that we can give for them."

There are multiple options available from both the breakfast and lunch menus.

All you have to do to receive a free 'thank you meal' is show your badge or a valid ID at the drive thru window.

