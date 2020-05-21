McDonald's in Bloomer hosts celebration for graduating seniors

A graduation ceremony of sorts was held in Bloomer Thursday at - of all places - the local McDonald's on 17th Avenue.

10 of Bloomer High School's 105 graduating seniors are employees at the fast-food restaurant, and one of them is the the senior class president.

Since the high school scrapped its formal ceremony because of COVID-19, an area supervisor for McDonald's says he wanted to step in and give them a celebration.

"They've almost kind of grown up together. You know, a lot of them started when they were 14 or 15 and work their way through as 17 and 18 year old. So, it's really one gigantic McFamily. We got the windows decorated here and their names up here, so all the community, when they stop by or go by, could see see how proud we are of these graduates," said McDonald's Area Supervisor Tom Jacobs.