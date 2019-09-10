McDonald’s to implement voice-based ordering tech in drive-thru

McDonald's just got new technology that will speed up drive-thru lines with voice-based ordering. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Tue 6:53 PM, Sep 10, 2019

(CNN) - McDonald’s is hoping new technology at the drive-thru will have you saying “I’m lovin’ it."

The fast food titan agreed to purchase a startup called Apprente, which
specializes in conversational voice-based ordering technology.

The technology is even supposed to understand different accents.

The hope is to make ordering faster, easier and more accurate.

There’s no word on how many jobs might be lost, or when you can expect to see this tech at your local Micky D’s.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus