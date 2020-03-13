McDonell ends boys basketball season with scrimmage

The WIAA state girls and boys basketball tournaments are cancelled, but that didn't stop some basketball players from hitting the court one last time.

McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls was in the finals for basketball when the journey got cut short because of the coronavirus.

But the principal says a scrimmage played Friday allows seniors to have one final game on the court.

"One last time on the floor here and an opportunity for students to you know send them off at least with, you can't show off a trophy but on the other hand that opportunity for those kids to see them on more time," said McDonell Central Catholic High School Principal Brian Schulner.

The students made the most out of the situation by also having a pep rally after the scrimmage.