McKinley school secretary wins 2020 Golden Apple Award

We continue our Golden Apple Award tour of the Eau Claire Area School district with a stop a McKinley Charter school, a school that provides a program for students whose needs exceed traditional educational and social services.

Wednesday’s award is going to the lady who is the face of McKinley Charter School!

McKinley Charter School Principal Pete Riley awarded school secretary Mary Schlageter with the Golden Apple Award.

Riley says she's the motor that keeps the school running. As for Mary, she says it's nice to learn about the kids backgrounds when they enroll at McKinley and give them a sense of belonging.

"When they enroll here it's a good second chance for them, some don't like the big school buildings or they stopped attending so we have to work on their attendance and they are credit deficient. There are many reasons when they do enroll and we learn why they are here and we can help them and give them that sense of pride back in their lives that so many of them have lost throughout the years."

Riley adds "she's the face of the school, the first person that people talk to. But Mary acts much more than that. Mary is in charge of all school records, transportation; she sometimes plays the role of school nurse. She obviously helps me get done everything that I need to get done and organize my whole schedule so I can help kids in the community and especially McKinley Charter School students."

Congratulations again to Mary for all her dedication to McKinley. Mrs. Schalageter and the school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

