Meadowview special education teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple

This week’s Golden Apple Awards ends with a trip to Meadowview Elementary School. Major props once again this year go to Principal Kurt Madsen and all the students, showing off their hawks pride and enthusiasm in honoring their Golden Apple winner.

"So today, we're going to award a teacher today with a golden apple award. And a Golden Apple is a teacher that everyone thinks is going out of their way, doing a lot of good things and really, really supporting the Meadowview hawks. And this year's teacher is... Mrs. Peters!"

The Meadowview special education teacher says she, like all her co-workers do their best to have a positive impact on her students. Peters adding that the support of her family allows her to succeed in the classroom.

"I get the privilege of working all the way through kindergarten through fifth grade, with various needs, reading, writing, math and then behavioral support. So I get the chance to work with a lot of different teachers, I get to watch the kids grow up, so I get them each year. Not just one year like a grade level teacher, and so in that it's just great to watch the kids grow and find more ways to be independent."

Kurt Madsen, Meadowview Elementary Principal says, "Erin is just one of those teachers like a lot of teachers that just goes the extra mile. Erin just brings a whole experience of knowledge and years of service of working with students with special needs and just some of their limitations and how to differentiate instruction to help those students be successful in the classroom."

Congratulations again to Mrs. Peters. Erin and Meadowview Elementary School will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to use however they wish.

