Med student charged with research smuggling freed on bond

A medical student from China who U.S. authorities say tried to smuggle cancer research material out of the country has been freed on $100,000 bond over the objections of federal prosecutors, who consider him a flight risk.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Zaosong Zheng walked out of U.S. District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday but will remain under GPS-monitored house arrest. Zheng was arrested in December at Logan Airport with what authorities say were stolen vials of cancer cells in a suitcase he was taking to China. Zheng's attorney said his client has done nothing wrong.