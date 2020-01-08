Medical assistant technical diploma soon to be available

A medical assistant technical diploma will soon be available to area students.

CVTC is partnering with the Eau Claire Area School District to offer a 33-credit program to ECASD students that would start their junior year of high school.

ECASD says they are planning for 16 to 24 students to take part in the fall 2020 program.

Students must earn a C grade or better in biology to qualify for the program, and then must also complete the medical terminology course by the end of their first semester in the program.

During their senior year, students will be eligible to serve as a medical assistant.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce this new program with CVTC, which has been an incredible partner to our school district for many years," said Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, ECASD Superintendent. "This represents another opportunity for students to gain real-world skills and prepare themselves for employment and a range of new academic opportunities immediately after graduation. It's also a great example of how our local institutions and organizations come together to support the students of our community."

