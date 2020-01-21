Medical solutions plant in Eau Claire to close in phases

A plant that manufacturers medical solutions announced Tuesday that the Eau Claire location will close in phases over the next year.

Phillips-Medisize says this decision will impact around 230 employees and they are working to find other jobs at their other Wisconsin locations for people impacted by the closure. They will also be offering a severance package and employee assistance over the coming months.

The company says they have no immediate plans for the building but will keep the city of Eau Claire updated.

