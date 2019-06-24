Meeting will decide UW- Eau Claire foundation's tax status

A meeting will consider whether the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Real Estate Foundation will receive a tax exemption.

A law suit filed by Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty challenged the city's use of a tax incremental financing district on Water Street.

Tifs are intended to help cities revitalize and redevelop certain areas. WILL claims development had already been announced for Water Street prior to it becoming a tif.

The city attorney will give direction on the claim and the terms of a potential settlement

