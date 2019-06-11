Mehara Shrine Circus comes to the Chippewa Valley

The circus is in town, starting on Tuesday the Mehara Shrine Circus will have several shows in the Chippewa Valley. The longstanding tradition will once again feature everything from technical acts to exotic animals at the circus.

The circus is the Mehara Shrine Club’s largest and oldest running fundraiser, which has been traveling for the past 72 years. The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department and Dunn County Sheriff’s Department will also be at the circus for a bike giveaway at each show.

The shows will start on Tuesday with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday at the same times. Then on Thursday you can catch the circus in Menomonie at the Dunn County Ice Arena Fairgrounds with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at any Kwik Trip location in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls or Bloomer. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for children.

For more information or to purchase tickets online click here.


