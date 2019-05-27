Memorial Day Skate raises money for veterans

All the rain this holiday didn't stop one local business from honoring servicemen and women Monday.

The event was held at the High Roller Skate Center in Eau Claire and La Crosse

High roller skate center is partnering with the "A Million Thanks" program, hosting a Memorial Day skating event to raise money for injured veterans and their families.

Mark Christianson and his wife are owners of High Roller Skate Center in Eau Claire and La Crosse. Christianson said in honor of Memorial Day this year, they decided to get involved with the "A Million Thanks" program.

"It’s a great feeling to help out the community and also military families, to help send the kids off to college.”

Along with their donation, High Roller also offered skaters a $5 upgrade that included arcade tokens, a slice a pizza and a drink.

The fundraising event provided skaters the chance to not only raise money for veterans but write encouraging letters as well.

Christianson said the best part of holding a fundraiser like this, is knowing that you're making a difference.

We're just happy to help. We hope to have a good crowd today so we can write a nice big check to the organization."

Brittany Gunn has been a regular at the skating center since she was little. Now, she brings her daughters and this Memorial Day thought it would be a great idea to support the fundraiser.

"It was raining outside, it was for a good cause and we needed to burn some energy,” she said. “This place has been here since I was a kid. It's nice that it is here after all this time and my daughters get to enjoy it."

Christianson also said owning a place like the High Roller is about more than just great hours; it is creating memories.

"The best part is just seeing the smile on people's faces and enjoying themselves. Also families having a good time together.”

The Eau Claire location had 126 people come to the event and raised over $300 for the “A Million Thanks” program.

