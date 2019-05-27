Memorial Day honor ride unites veterans at the Highgrounds

While the rain cancelled some events on Monday, t didn't stop other traditions on this Memorial Day. For nine years, motorcycle riders from around Wisconsin have participated in a Memorial Day honor ride and this year was no exception.

It was no secret that with the weather the numbers of riders was down this year from years past. But the reason for getting on the bike and riding the Wisconsin roads was the same, taking time to honor those that have served our country.

The group was fired up and ready to ride to the Highgrounds in Neillsville, despite all of the constant rain. "I call them the die hards, so everyone out here today we are die hards,” said veteran and rider, Shane Dawson. One of those die hards is veteran David Louden who rode his bike all the way to the Highgrounds from Altoona. "Our brothers and sister before us they didn't get a break from the rain either so we kind of want to live that memory on so we just jumped on our bikes and that's what it really is rain or shine they did the same thing for us back then,” said David Louden, a veteran and rider.

This is the fourth year in a row that David has participated in the honor ride in memory his friends and family that made the ultimate sacrifice. "Your outlook is different because you have time to think about the ride when you are on it because any other day I am thinking about work or whatever but today you get to thinking about my grandfather who served, my aunt and uncle and stuff like that,” Louden added.

Not only honoring those who lost their lives but also showing support for veterans from all generations. "When we came back from Vietnam, this was so conspicuous in its absence and it has changed so much over the years and it's heartwarming to say the very least,” said veteran, Steve Maddox.

Nearly 60 bikers braved the weather in honor of the true meaning of Memorial Day. "We owe it to our brothers that we lost, that's the least we can do for them to honor them, to honor their families, that was what Memorial Day is all about,” Dawson said.

Even with a smaller amount of riders this year, they still accomplished their goal of raising some money to support weekend retreats, homeless veterans and PTSD programs at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park.

