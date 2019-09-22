Memorial High School celebrates 25 years of German American Partnership Program

Memorial High School is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the school’s exchange program with a high school in Russelsheim, Germany.

For 25 years, students at Memorial have been welcoming German students from Gustav-Heinemann-Schule into their homes. For two weeks, the students go to school together, go on field trips and the German students get a glimpse of everyday life in America.

Then, students from Memorial will get the chance to stay with the German students in Russelsheim in June.

“Connecting across the nations is so important and I would think that our students profit from that immensely in terms of encountering new culture and getting to meet new people that they would never meet without the program,” says Oliver Jung, a teacher at Gustav-Heinemann-Schule.

Sara Poss, a German teacher at Memorial says the program helps the students learn each other’s languages and even make life long friendships.

“They really get to be a part of everyday life, every day culture,” Poss says.

This year, the students will even get to attend Homecoming at Memorial.

