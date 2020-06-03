Memorial for Sawyer County deputy set on fire

The memorial for a Sawyer County deputy was reportedly lit on fire.

Deputies were dispatched to the village of Couderay where they were informed that the memorial for Deputy Michael Villiard had been on fire.

Sheriff Doug Mrotek says while officials responded to a fire complaint, they located evidence that indicated the memorial had intentionally set on fire.

Officials are seeking more information. If you have any tips, you are asked to contact Sawyer County Dispatch at 715-634-5213.

Villiard was killed in the line of duty on July 9, 1998 while responding to an emergency call, according to Mrotek.