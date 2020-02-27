Memorial special education teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple Award

Thursday’s Golden Apple Award recipient has been a special education teacher at Eau Claire Memorial High School for more than 25 years. She is an instructor who helps her students develop life-long learning skills, mutual respect and positive self-regard.

"We’re going to talk to Mrs. Moran about what an outstanding instructor she is. She's been chosen by her peers at memorial high school, students, staff and families as our Golden Apple Award winner”

That's Memorial Principal Dave Oldenberg presenting Tracy Moran with the Golden Apple Award. As a special education teacher, Moran says it's critical to provide her students with a safe, nurturing and supportive learning environment.

"They do come to me and feel comfortable coming in and asking for help which is our goal, is to teach them how to ask for help. And so this room is a safe place and I always want them to be successful and they recognize that. It's respect both ways and like I said, they feel good coming in here."

Oldenberg says "with needs of safety, security, shelter, so that students can be engaged academically when we're here. So she isolates students from really a critical population. With Tracy, the fact that she's done this type of work for over 25 years, that she's able to re-fill her bucket and bring the same type of empathy now that she did earlier in her career is really a testament to her."

Again, congratulations to Ms. Moran for her more than 25 years as a special education teacher. Tracy and Memorial High School will both receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

